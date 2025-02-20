Newmont Corporation Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Newmont Corporation (NEM):

Earnings: $1.40 billion in Q4 vs. -$3.16 billion in the same period last year. EPS: $1.24 in Q4 vs. -$3.23 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Newmont Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.59 billion or $1.40 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $1.03 per share Revenue: $5.652 billion in Q4 vs. $3.957 billion in the same period last year.

