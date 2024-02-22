Newmont Corporation Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Newmont Corporation (NEM):

Earnings: -$3.14 billion in Q4 vs. -$1.48 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -$3.21 in Q4 vs. -$1.86 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Newmont Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $486 million or $0.50 per share for the period.

Revenue: $3.96 billion in Q4 vs. $3.20 billion in the same period last year.

