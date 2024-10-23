Newmont Corporation Q3 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Newmont Corporation (NEM) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $922 million, or $0.80 per share. This compares with $158 million, or $0.20 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Newmont Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $936 million or $0.81 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.86 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 84.7% to $4.605 billion from $2.493 billion last year.

Newmont Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $922 Mln. vs. $158 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.80 vs. $0.20 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $4.605 Bln vs. $2.493 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.