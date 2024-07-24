Newmont Corporation Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Newmont Corporation (NEM) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $853 million, or $0.74 per share. This compares with $155 million, or $0.19 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Newmont Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $834 million or $0.72 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.62 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 64.2% to $4.40 billion from $2.68 billion last year.

Newmont Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $853 Mln. vs. $155 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.74 vs. $0.19 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $4.40 Bln vs. $2.68 Bln last year.

