Newmont Corporation Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Newmont Corporation (NEM) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $1.891 billion, or $1.68 per share. This compares with $170 million, or $0.15 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Newmont Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.404 billion or $1.25 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.91 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 24.5% to $5.010 billion from $4.023 billion last year.

Newmont Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.891 Bln. vs. $170 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.68 vs. $0.15 last year. -Revenue: $5.010 Bln vs. $4.023 Bln last year.

