Newmont Corporation Q1 Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - Newmont Corporation (NEM) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $170 million, or $0.15 per share. This compares with $351 million, or $0.44 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Newmont Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $630 million or $0.55 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 50.0% to $4.02 billion from $2.68 billion last year.

Newmont Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

