Newmont Corporation Profit Declines In Q2

(RTTNews) - Newmont Corporation (NEM) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $155 million, or $0.19 per share. This compares with $387 million, or $0.49 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Newmont Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $266 million or $0.33 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 12.4% to $2.68 billion from $3.06 billion last year.

Newmont Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $155 Mln. vs. $387 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.19 vs. $0.49 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.68 Bln vs. $3.06 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.