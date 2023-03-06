Newmont Corporation (NEM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Newmont Corporation (NEM) closed at $44.22, marking a -1.07% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.07% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.47%.

Coming into today, shares of the gold and copper miner had lost 10.33% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 0.8%, while the S&P 500 lost 2%.

Newmont Corporation will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Newmont Corporation to post earnings of $0.33 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 52.17%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.94 billion, down 2.65% from the prior-year quarter.

NEM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.30 per share and revenue of $11.98 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +24.32% and +0.51%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Newmont Corporation. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.44% lower within the past month. Newmont Corporation currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Newmont Corporation has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.47 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.86.

Meanwhile, NEM's PEG ratio is currently 1.67. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Mining - Miscellaneous industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.02 as of yesterday's close.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

