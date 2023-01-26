Newmont Corporation (NEM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Newmont Corporation (NEM) closed at $54.13, marking a -1.74% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.61%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 6.59%.

Heading into today, shares of the gold and copper miner had gained 16.3% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 9.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.58% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Newmont Corporation as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 23, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Newmont Corporation to post earnings of $0.38 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 51.28%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.92 billion, down 13.77% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Newmont Corporation. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.82% lower. Newmont Corporation is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Newmont Corporation is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.51. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.04, which means Newmont Corporation is trading at a premium to the group.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

