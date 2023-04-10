Newmont Corporation (NEM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Newmont Corporation (NEM) closed the most recent trading day at $51.09, moving -1.84% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.1% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.19%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the gold and copper miner had gained 23.46% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 0.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.13% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Newmont Corporation as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Newmont Corporation to post earnings of $0.33 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 52.17%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.85 billion, down 5.57% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.14 per share and revenue of $11.9 billion. These totals would mark changes of +15.68% and -0.15%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Newmont Corporation should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.75% lower within the past month. Newmont Corporation is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Newmont Corporation's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 24.31. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.19, so we one might conclude that Newmont Corporation is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, NEM's PEG ratio is currently 2.39. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Mining - Miscellaneous industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.08 as of yesterday's close.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

