Newmont Corporation (NEM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Newmont Corporation (NEM) closed at $55.45 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.05% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.31% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.9%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.01%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from NEM as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect NEM to post earnings of $0.33 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 175%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.37 billion, up 5.11% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.38 per share and revenue of $11.85 billion, which would represent changes of +80.3% and +21.62%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for NEM. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.85% lower. NEM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, NEM currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.52. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.27.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, which puts it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

