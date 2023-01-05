Newmont Corporation (NEM) Stock Moves -0.58%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Newmont Corporation (NEM) closed at $51.21, marking a -0.58% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.17%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.45%.

Coming into today, shares of the gold and copper miner had gained 9.15% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 4.04%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.25%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Newmont Corporation as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 23, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Newmont Corporation to post earnings of $0.34 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 56.41%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.92 billion, down 13.77% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Newmont Corporation. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Newmont Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Newmont Corporation is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 22.38. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.97, which means Newmont Corporation is trading at a premium to the group.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Newmont Corporation (NEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

