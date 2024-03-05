Newmont Corporation (NEM) Stock Moves -0.42%: What You Should Know

Newmont Corporation (NEM) ended the recent trading session at $33.34, demonstrating a -0.42% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.02%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.04%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.65%.

Shares of the gold and copper miner witnessed a gain of 0.36% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Basic Materials sector with its gain of 2.69% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.64%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Newmont Corporation in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.47, up 17.5% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.75 billion, up 2.56% from the prior-year quarter.

NEM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.02 per share and revenue of $14.2 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +25.47% and +20.25%, respectively.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Newmont Corporation. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 12.09% decrease. Newmont Corporation is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Newmont Corporation currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.56. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.88, which means Newmont Corporation is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that NEM currently has a PEG ratio of 2.67. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Mining - Miscellaneous stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.67 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, placing it within the bottom 42% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Newmont Corporation (NEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.