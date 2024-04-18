Newmont Corporation (NEM) Stock Moves -0.03%: What You Should Know

Newmont Corporation (NEM) closed the latest trading day at $38.55, indicating a -0.03% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.06%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.52%.

Heading into today, shares of the gold and copper miner had gained 12.42% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 0.37% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.66% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Newmont Corporation in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on April 25, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.34, marking a 15% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $3.4 billion, indicating a 26.86% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.01 per share and a revenue of $15 billion, representing changes of +24.84% and +26.99%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Newmont Corporation. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6.9% higher. Newmont Corporation currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Newmont Corporation is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.15. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.98, which means Newmont Corporation is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, NEM's PEG ratio is currently 1.02. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. NEM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.32 as of yesterday's close.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, positioning it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

