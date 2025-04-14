Newmont Corporation (NEM) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Newmont Corporation (NEM) closed at $54.79 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.33% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.79% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.78%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.64%.

Shares of the gold and copper miner have appreciated by 18.88% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Basic Materials sector's loss of 4.43% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.56%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Newmont Corporation in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on April 23, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.80, marking a 45.45% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $4.54 billion, showing a 12.95% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.69 per share and a revenue of $18.43 billion, indicating changes of +6.03% and -1.32%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Newmont Corporation. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 13.43% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Newmont Corporation currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Newmont Corporation has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.89 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.23.

It's also important to note that NEM currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.04. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Mining - Gold industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.56 as of yesterday's close.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 145, finds itself in the bottom 42% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Newmont Corporation (NEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

