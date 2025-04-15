Newmont Corporation (NEM) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

The latest trading session saw Newmont Corporation (NEM) ending at $54.58, denoting a -0.38% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.17%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.39%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the gold and copper miner had gained 15.3% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 4.41% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.94% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Newmont Corporation in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on April 23, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.80, signifying a 45.45% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.54 billion, up 12.95% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.69 per share and revenue of $18.43 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.03% and -1.32%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Newmont Corporation. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 13.43% higher. Newmont Corporation currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Newmont Corporation currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.84. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.26.

Also, we should mention that NEM has a PEG ratio of 1.04. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Mining - Gold industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.63.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 155, this industry ranks in the bottom 38% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

