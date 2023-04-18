Newmont Corporation (NEM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Newmont Corporation (NEM) closed at $48.86, marking a +0.8% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.51%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the gold and copper miner had gained 1.36% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's gain of 7.78% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.17% in that time.

Newmont Corporation will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 27, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Newmont Corporation to post earnings of $0.34 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 50.72%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.85 billion, down 5.57% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.01 per share and revenue of $11.91 billion, which would represent changes of +8.65% and -0.03%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Newmont Corporation should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.18% lower within the past month. Newmont Corporation is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Digging into valuation, Newmont Corporation currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.09. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.38, which means Newmont Corporation is trading at a premium to the group.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Free Report: Must-See Hydrogen Stocks

Hydrogen fuel cells are already used to provide efficient, ultra-clean energy to buses, ships and even hospitals. This technology is on the verge of a massive breakthrough, one that could make hydrogen a major source of America's power. It could even totally revolutionize the EV industry.

Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Newmont Corporation (NEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.