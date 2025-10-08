Newmont Corporation (NEM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Newmont Corporation (NEM) closed the most recent trading day at $88.40, moving +1.67% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.58%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the gold and copper miner had gained 14.53% outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 0.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.68%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Newmont Corporation in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on October 23, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.23, marking a 51.85% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $4.92 billion, showing a 6.75% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.44 per share and a revenue of $20.75 billion, representing changes of +56.32% and +11.06%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Newmont Corporation. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 2.69% upward. Right now, Newmont Corporation possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Newmont Corporation is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.98. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 16.47 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that NEM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.97. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Mining - Gold was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.81 at yesterday's closing price.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, finds itself in the top 20% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

