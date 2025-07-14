Newmont Corporation (NEM) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

Newmont Corporation (NEM) closed at $60.82 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.15% move from the prior day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.14%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.27%.

Heading into today, shares of the gold and copper miner had gained 3.85% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 2.46% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.97%.

The upcoming earnings release of Newmont Corporation will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on July 24, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.01, showcasing a 40.28% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $4.62 billion, indicating a 4.9% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $4.57 per share and a revenue of $19.28 billion, signifying shifts of +31.32% and +3.19%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Newmont Corporation. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.29% higher. Newmont Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Newmont Corporation is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.16. This indicates no noticeable deviation in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 13.16.

We can additionally observe that NEM currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.68. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Mining - Gold industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.56.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 13, placing it within the top 6% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

