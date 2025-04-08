Newmont Corporation (NEM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Newmont Corporation (NEM) closed the latest trading day at $44.96, indicating a +0.22% change from the previous session's end. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.57% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.84%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 2.15%.

The gold and copper miner's stock has climbed by 5.88% in the past month, exceeding the Basic Materials sector's loss of 12.55% and the S&P 500's loss of 12.16%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Newmont Corporation in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on April 23, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.74, marking a 34.55% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $4.54 billion, reflecting a 12.95% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.37 per share and a revenue of $18.43 billion, signifying shifts of -3.16% and -1.32%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Newmont Corporation. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.6% higher. Newmont Corporation presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Newmont Corporation is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.3. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.9, so one might conclude that Newmont Corporation is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that NEM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.39. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Mining - Gold industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.85 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, placing it within the bottom 41% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Newmont Corporation (NEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.