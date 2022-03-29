Newmont Corporation (NEM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Newmont Corporation (NEM) closed at $78.55, marking a +0.52% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.23% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.97%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.44%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the gold and copper miner had gained 18.04% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 9.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.69% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Newmont Corporation as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Newmont Corporation to post earnings of $0.76 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2.7%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.97 billion, up 3.34% from the year-ago period.

NEM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.39 per share and revenue of $12.66 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +14.53% and +3.61%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Newmont Corporation. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.98% higher within the past month. Newmont Corporation is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Newmont Corporation has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.05 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.91.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NEM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free.Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.