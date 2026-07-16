Newmont Corporation (NEM) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Newmont Corporation (NEM) closed the most recent trading day at $90.83, moving -4.6% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.51% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.47%.

Shares of the gold and copper miner have depreciated by 9.9% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Basic Materials sector's loss of 8.52%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.53%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Newmont Corporation in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on July 23, 2026. In that report, analysts expect Newmont Corporation to post earnings of $2.18 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 52.45%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.19 billion, up 16.38% from the year-ago period.

NEM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.32 per share and revenue of $26.74 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +35.27% and +17.96%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Newmont Corporation. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.92% lower. Newmont Corporation currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Newmont Corporation is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.22. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.55, which means Newmont Corporation is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that NEM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.08. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Mining - Gold industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.64 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 228, placing it within the bottom 8% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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Newmont Corporation (NEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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