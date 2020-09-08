Newmont Corporation (NEM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 09, 2020

Newmont Corporation (NEM) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 24, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NEM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 78.57% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $65.35, the dividend yield is 1.53%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NEM was $65.35, representing a -9.51% decrease from the 52 week high of $72.22 and a 98.03% increase over the 52 week low of $33.

NEM is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as BHP Group Limited (BHP) and Rio Tinto Plc (RIO). NEM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.79. Zacks Investment Research reports NEM's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 70.58%, compared to an industry average of 15.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NEM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NEM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NEM as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NANR)

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM)

Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING)

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IYM with an increase of 36.08% over the last 100 days. NANR has the highest percent weighting of NEM at 8.8%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.