Newmont Corporation (NEM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 10, 2020

Newmont Corporation (NEM) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 10, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 28, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NEM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 60% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $61.51, the dividend yield is 2.6%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NEM was $61.51, representing a -14.83% decrease from the 52 week high of $72.22 and a 86.39% increase over the 52 week low of $33.

NEM is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as BHP Group Limited (BHP) and Rio Tinto Plc (RIO). NEM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.18. Zacks Investment Research reports NEM's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 96.21%, compared to an industry average of 17.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NEM Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to NEM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NEM as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM)

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NANR)

iShares, Inc. (SLVP)

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING)

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX).

The top-performing ETF of this group is NANR with an increase of 16.35% over the last 100 days. IYM has the highest percent weighting of NEM at 7.93%.

