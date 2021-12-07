Newmont Corporation (NEM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 08, 2021

Newmont Corporation (NEM) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.55 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NEM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that NEM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $55.83, the dividend yield is 3.94%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NEM was $55.83, representing a -25.87% decrease from the 52 week high of $75.31 and a 6.14% increase over the 52 week low of $52.60.

NEM is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as BHP Group Limited (BHP) and Freeport-McMoran, Inc. (FCX). NEM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.53. Zacks Investment Research reports NEM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 12.12%, compared to an industry average of 10.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the nem Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NEM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NEM as a top-10 holding:

iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners Fund (SLVP)

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM)

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (XME)

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING)

VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IYM with an increase of 2.15% over the last 100 days. SLVP has the highest percent weighting of NEM at 7.37%.

