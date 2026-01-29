Newmont Corporation (NEM) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Newmont Corporation (NEM) ended the recent trading session at $126.93, demonstrating a -3.8% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.72%.

Heading into today, shares of the gold and copper miner had gained 32.15% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 12.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.78%.

The upcoming earnings release of Newmont Corporation will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 19, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.81, marking a 29.29% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.75 billion, up 1.78% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $6.33 per share and a revenue of $21.72 billion, demonstrating changes of +81.9% and 0%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Newmont Corporation. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.27% higher within the past month. As of now, Newmont Corporation holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Newmont Corporation is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.25. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 16.02.

We can also see that NEM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.01. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Mining - Gold industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.49.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, finds itself in the top 31% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Newmont Corporation (NEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.