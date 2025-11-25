Newmont Corporation (NEM) Crossed Above the 20-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

Newmont Corporation (NEM) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, NEM broke through the 20-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a well-liked trading tool because it provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. Additionally, short-term traders find this SMA very beneficial, as it smooths out short-term price trends and shows more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Similar to other SMAs, if a stock's price moves above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive, while price falling below the moving average can signal a downward trend.

Over the past four weeks, NEM has gained 10.1%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.

Looking at NEM's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 7 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors may want to watch NEM for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.

