Newmont Corporation (NEM) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Newmont Corporation (NEM) ended the recent trading session at $34.37, demonstrating a +1.45% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.19% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.54%.

Coming into today, shares of the gold and copper miner had gained 5.74% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 4.67%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.18%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Newmont Corporation in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.39, signifying a 2.5% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.4 billion, up 26.86% from the prior-year quarter.

NEM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.88 per share and revenue of $15 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +16.77% and +26.99%, respectively.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Newmont Corporation. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 13.82% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Newmont Corporation presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Newmont Corporation is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.98. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.75.

We can additionally observe that NEM currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.9. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. NEM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.13 as of yesterday's close.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, positioning it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Newmont Corporation (NEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.