Newmont Corporation (NEM) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Newmont Corporation (NEM) closed the latest trading day at $44.86, indicating a +1.54% change from the previous session's end. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.23%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.91%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.1%.

Shares of the gold and copper miner have appreciated by 0.71% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Basic Materials sector's loss of 8.32% and the S&P 500's loss of 12.13%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Newmont Corporation in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on April 23, 2025. On that day, Newmont Corporation is projected to report earnings of $0.74 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 34.55%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $4.54 billion, indicating a 12.95% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.23 per share and revenue of $18.01 billion. These totals would mark changes of -7.18% and -3.58%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Newmont Corporation. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.88% decrease. Newmont Corporation is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Newmont Corporation currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.69. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 12.75.

Also, we should mention that NEM has a PEG ratio of 0.4. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Mining - Gold was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.85 at yesterday's closing price.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Newmont Corporation (NEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.