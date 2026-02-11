Newmont Corporation (NEM) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Newmont Corporation (NEM) closed at $124.60 in the latest trading session, marking a +2.53% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.01%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.13%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.16%.

The gold and copper miner's stock has climbed by 6.02% in the past month, falling short of the Basic Materials sector's gain of 12.13% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 0.28%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Newmont Corporation in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 19, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.76, signifying a 25.71% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $5.76 billion, indicating a 1.99% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.36 per share and a revenue of $21.72 billion, representing changes of +82.76% and +16.24%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Newmont Corporation. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 9.46% upward. Newmont Corporation presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Newmont Corporation is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.76. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 12.92 of its industry.

Investors should also note that NEM has a PEG ratio of 1.07 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Mining - Gold industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.42.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, placing it within the top 22% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Newmont Corporation (NEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.