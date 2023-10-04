Newmont Corporation (NEM) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

In the latest market close, Newmont Corporation (NEM) reached $35.43, with a +0.62% movement compared to the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.81%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.39%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.35%.

Coming into today, shares of the gold and copper miner had lost 9.35% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 7.36%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.19%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Newmont Corporation in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on October 26, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Newmont Corporation to post earnings of $0.49 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 81.48%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $3.2 billion, indicating a 21.47% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.04 per share and revenue of $12.37 billion. These totals would mark changes of +10.27% and +3.85%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Newmont Corporation should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 2.67% decrease. At present, Newmont Corporation boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Newmont Corporation currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.28. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.87.

Meanwhile, NEM's PEG ratio is currently 1.46. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Mining - Miscellaneous industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.01.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, placing it within the bottom 36% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Newmont Corporation (NEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

