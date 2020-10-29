US Markets
Newmont Corp quarterly profit more than doubles as gold prices rise

Yajush Gupta Reuters
Newmont Corp said on Thursday its quarterly adjusted profit more than doubled, as the world's largest gold miner benefited from a rise in bullion prices after investors sought refuge in safe-haven assets due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gold prices touched record highs during the quarter as a slowdown in economic activities and surging coronavirus cases sent investors to the precious metal, long seen as a hedging instrument against inflation and currency debasement.

The miner said its averaged realized gold price jumped 30% to $1,913 per ounce in the third quarter, while attributable gold production fell 6% to 1.54 million ounces.

Excluding items, the Colorado-based company earned 86 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, up from 36 cents per share a year ago.

Net income from continuing operations fell to $611 million, or 76 cents per share, from $2.3 billion, or $2.71 per share, in the year-ago quarter that included a $2.4 billion gain on the formation of Nevada Gold Mines.

