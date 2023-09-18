Newmont clears further regulatory hurdle for $16.9 bln Newcrest deal

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Gold miner Newmont Corp NEM.N said on Monday it has received clearance from Australia's Foreign Investment Review Board to proceed with its proposed A$26.2 billion ($16.86 billion)takeover of Australia's Newcrest Mining NCM.AX.

Newmont had in August received clearance from Australia's competition regulator.

($1 = 1.5540 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Rishav.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.