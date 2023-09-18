News & Insights

Oil
NEM

Newmont clears further regulatory hurdle for $16.9 bln Newcrest deal

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

September 18, 2023 — 07:44 am EDT

Written by Rishav Chatterjee for Reuters ->

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Gold miner Newmont Corp NEM.N said on Monday it has received clearance from Australia's Foreign Investment Review Board to proceed with its proposed A$26.2 billion ($16.86 billion)takeover of Australia's Newcrest Mining NCM.AX.

Newmont had in August received clearance from Australia's competition regulator.

($1 = 1.5540 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Rishav.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

OilUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NEM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.