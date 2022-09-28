Newmont CFO Nancy Buese To Step Down

(RTTNews) - Newmont Corp. (NEM) Wednesday announced that Chief Fiancial Officer Nancy Buese will step down, effective November 1.

Buese will be succeeded by Brian Tabolt on an interim basis as Newmont commences a global search.

"Over the last six years, Nancy provided exemplary leadership and sound guidance to Newmont. She built a strong team committed to financial discipline and maintaining a robust balance sheet while building financial flexibility that allows for reinvestment in our business," said Tom Palmer, Newmont President and Chief Executive Officer. "As we look to fill this important role, our focus will be on further differentiating the strength of our Executive Leadership Team to support the next exciting chapter in Newmont's future."

Brian Tabolt is currently Newmont's Vice President, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer. He joined Newmont in 2021, bringing 20 years of financial accounting and reporting experience as well as leading high performing teams providing valuable financial leadership and insights.

