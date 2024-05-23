News & Insights

Stocks

Newmont Begins Drilling at GBM’s Mt Coolon Project

May 23, 2024 — 08:57 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

GBM Resources Limited (AU:GBZ) has released an update.

GBM Resources Limited has announced the commencement of a diamond drilling program by Newmont at the Mt Coolon Gold Project in Queensland. Newmont’s drilling targets high-grade gold and silver deposits and is part of an earn-in agreement allowing them to acquire up to a 75% interest in the project by investing A$25 million over six years and fulfilling drilling milestones. The current phase requires Newmont to complete a minimum of 3,000 meters of drilling by October 2024, marking the initial step in the strategic partnership.

For further insights into AU:GBZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.