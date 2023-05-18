News & Insights

NEM

Newmont Appoints Karyn Ovelmen As EVP And CFO

May 18, 2023 — 11:28 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Newmont Corp. (NEM, NGT.TO) said that it has appointed Karyn Ovelmen as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Karyn will be responsible for Newmont's Global Finance Functions and will join Newmont during the second quarter of 2023.

Previously, Karyn have held Chief Financial Officer roles for highly complex and capital intensive companies in the resource and energy sectors, including Flowserve, LyondellBassell Industries NV, and Petroplus Holdings AG.

Most recently, Karyn has been fully dedicated to Board of Director roles at Hess Corp. and Arcelor Mittal.

