Newmont and Flutter Entertainment have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – November 5, 2025 – Zacks Equity Research Newmont Corporation NEM as the Bull of the Day and Flutter Entertainment FLUT as the Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on SoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN), Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG and Mastercard Inc. MA.

Here is a synopsis of all five stocks:

Colorado-based Newmont Corp. is one of the world’s largest gold mining companies, with a diverse portfolio of active mines in Nevada, Peru, Australia, and Ghana (to name a few). Although

Newmont’s business is primarily focused on gold production, it also mines other precious metals, including silver, copper, lead, and zinc. With 134 million ounces of gold at the end of last year, Newmont has the world’s highest gold reserves (by ~30 million ounces).

Newmont Spurs Growth Through Acquisition

Despite its dominance in the gold industry and unparalleled size, Newmont’s earnings and sales are growing rapidly through strategic, sizable acquisitions. In 2019, Newmont acquired Goldcorp in a $10 billion stock-for-stock transaction. Two years ago, Newmont also purchased Newcrest Mining Limited, creating an industry-leading asset portfolio. With gold prices more than 50% lower at the time of the acquisitions, the timing couldn’t have been more optimal. As a result, NEM has achieved outstanding triple-digit EPS growth and double-digit revenue growth for six consecutive quarters.

NEM Defies Wall Street Expectations

Wall Street is a game of expectations, and over the past four quarters, Newmont has had one of the most impressive fundamental track records. NEM has surpassed Zacks Consensus Estimates for four consecutive quarters, with the smallest beat a robust 32%, and an average surprise of 41.56%!

Meanwhile, several Wall Street analysts tracked by Zacks Investment Research have raised 2025 and 2026 earnings estimates over the past two months.

Newmont Catalyst: Gold Prices are Likely to Continue to Soar

After a multi-month consolidation, year-to-date, gold prices are up a blistering 50% to ~$4,000 per ounce. Heading into 2026, several of the bullish catalysts that have driven gold prices remain valid. Below are some of the key gold catalysts likely to drive gold prices even higher, including:

· Central Bank Buying: Central banks are acquiring gold at a dizzying rate – a trend unlikely to stop on a dime. In particular, BRIC nations like India and China continue to buy large amounts of gold as they seek to reduce their reliance on the US dollar.

· Inflation Concerns: Following the post-pandemic inflation spike, many investors are buying gold as a hedge against inflation. Furthermore, many investors are concerned about another inflation spike due to US President Trump’s tariff policy. Finally, interest rate cuts from the US and global central banks may drive gold prices further.

· Gold Access: Access to gold investing has never been easier. Unlike in the past, investors can easily invest in gold through the SPDR Gold Shares ETF rather than buying physical gold. Meanwhile, Tether, the world’s largest stablecoin operator, has unveiled “Tether Gold,” a stablecoin whose tokens are backed by physical gold held in Swiss vaults. Tether Gold has already achieved a market cap of more than $2 billion since its 2020 debut. Finally, Costco, one of the most popular wholesale retailers, sells more than $200 billion in gold bars a month.

Unlike many of its competitors, Newmont does not hedge its gold holdings, making it a more attractive investment as gold prices continue to soar.

NEM Technical Analysis

After an explosive and relentless move from $60 to $98, NEM shares are retreating to the intermediate 10-week moving average. Typically, the first pullback to the 10-week moving average after an explosive move is defended by bulls.

Bottom Line

With unparalleled gold reserves and a proven record of growth, Newmont is a leading gold miner uniquely positioned to capitalize on the soaring price of gold.

Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) company Flutter Entertainment is an Irish-American sports betting, gambling, and online gaming company. Flutter Entertainment is the world’s largest sports betting company and owns and operates well-known gambling brands like FanDuel, Betfair, Paddy Power, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, and Sportsbet. The company’s business is organized into four segments: United States, Australia, UK & Ireland, and International.

Flutter Expenses Soar Amid Regulatory Crackdown

Amid the recent worldwide explosion of online sports gambling, gambling addiction is becoming rampant. Total sports wagers skyrocketed from $4.9 billion in 2017 to $121.1 billion in 2023, with 94% of bets placed online. Although this may seem like a bullish trend on the surface for Flutter’s business, it is not without its downside. According to a 2025 UC San Diego study, gambling addiction search queries have spiked 23% in the US since the landmark Supreme Court sports betting decision in 2018.

As a result, global regulators are cracking down on gambling, increasing regulatory red tape, and making compliance far more expensive. Since 2021, Flutter’s annual expenses have soared from $8.75 billion to over $13 billion.

Flutter: All-In-One Competition Poses a Significant Threat

One of the most celebrated sales pitches of all time occurred when then-Apple ( AAPL ) CEO Steve Jobs first unveiled the iPhone, which would eventually become the company – and the world’s – most impactful product. In a clever unveiling, Jobs began by telling the audience that “Today, Apple is going to reinvent the phone.”

Next, in a lengthy and repetitive build-up, Jobs displayed a widescreen iPod with a touch screen, a new mobile phone, and an internet communications device. Finally, Jobs spilled the beans, saying, “Are you getting it? These are not three separate devices!”

Although the financial services industry is very different from the smartphone market, financial companies are following the same playbook. For instance, Robinhoodhas evolved into a full-service financial firm, offering its users equity and options trading, savings, credit, crypto and access to sports prediction markets.

Meanwhile, Intercontinental Exchange,an energy, commodity, and data provider (among other offerings), recently made a bold $2 billion bet in Polymarket, allowing the company to enter the growing prediction market business. The rise of these integrated financial platforms poses a significant threat to Flutter as consumers opt for all-in-one apps rather than several siloed apps.

Analysts are Bearish on FLUT

Finally, according to Zacks Consensus Estimates, FLUT’s year-over-year EPS growth is likely to be negative over the next two quarters.

Bottom line

Flutter, the world’s largest sports betting company, is facing significant headwinds, including rising expenses and competition from integrated financial platforms.

Additional content:

SoundHound AI Stock: Buy, Hold, or Take Profits Ahead of Q3 Earnings?

SoundHound AI, Inc.is poised to report its much-anticipated third-quarter results after the market close on Nov. 6. Despite seeing strong revenue growth, SoundHound’s concerns about profitability persist. So, what stance should investors take on SOUN stock before its earnings release? Let’s take a closer look –

SoundHound Stock: Q3 Revenue Expectations

From a music recognition app, SoundHound has evolved into an AI voice company, allowing it to attract clients in the automotive, restaurant and finance sectors. For several quarters, SoundHound has generated most of its revenues from Houndify, its platform for creating custom AI voice recognition services. Companies ranging from automakers like Stellantis to restaurants like Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. and card companies like Mastercard Inc. use Houndify.

Thus, it is expected that Houndify’s success may also drive SoundHound’s revenue growth in the third quarter. For the quarter ending in September, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SoundHound’s revenues is pegged at $40.1 million, suggesting a 59.8% increase from the same period last year.

SoundHound Positioned for Revenue Growth: Key Drivers Ahead

SoundHound AI’s efforts to become a voice-first, agentic AI company will likely support its top line. The agentic AI market is projected to reach $93.2 billion by 2032 from $7.06 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 44.6%, according to marketsandmarkets. To expand its enterprise agentic AI tools, SoundHound acquired AI firm Amelia and Interactions, a customer service AI company.

Additionally, SoundHound holds a competitive advantage in data collection, which is essential for training AI. Over the past decade, it has accumulated extensive user interaction data, which can improve its Polaris AI model and fuel further revenue growth. The company has already raised its full-year revenue guidance to a range of $160-$178 million, according to investors.soundhound.com.

Is Now the Right Time to Invest in SoundHound AI Stock?

Growing interest from enterprise customers in SoundHound’s AI platform should support its revenue growth, offering a compelling reason for stakeholders to hold on to SOUN stock.

However, the company is not yet profitable. In the second quarter, SoundHound reported a loss of $0.19 per share on a GAAP basis, while its non-GAAP loss was $0.03 per share. Profit margins have been declining due to higher customization expenses for new clients, increased cloud costs, and heavy reliance on low-margin restaurant revenues. As a result, SoundHound is expected to report a non-GAAP loss of $0.04 per share in the third quarter, as indicated by the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Given this, new investors should consider holding off on investing in SOUN stock unless the company demonstrates signs of profitability and confirms that its business model is sustainable in the long term.

SoundHound currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

https://www.zacks.com

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss.This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Newmont Corporation (NEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLUT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.