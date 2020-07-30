US Markets
NEM

Newmont adjusted profit nearly triples on gold surge

Contributor
Shariq Khan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Gold miner Newmont Corp said on Thursday its quarterly adjusted profit nearly tripled, benefiting from a surge in bullion prices as the COVID-19 pandemic and rising Sino-U.S. tensions boosted demand for safer assets.

July 30 (Reuters) - Gold miner Newmont Corp NEM.N said on Thursday its quarterly adjusted profit nearly tripled, benefiting from a surge in bullion prices as the COVID-19 pandemic and rising Sino-U.S. tensions boosted demand for safer assets.

The company's adjusted net income rose to $261 million, or 32 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $92 million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Shariq.Khan@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S.+1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2681; Twitter: @shariqrtrs;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NEM

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular