Newmont adjusted profit jumps on higher output, gold prices

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Newmont Corp NEM.N said on Thursday quarterly adjusted profit almost doubled, as the world's largest gold miner benefited from stronger bullion prices and higher output.

Newmont said adjusted profit rose to $410 million, or 50 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $214 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.

Attributable gold production rose 27% to 1.83 million ounces and average realized gold prices jumped to $1,478 per ounce from $1,233 last year.

(Reporting by Nishara Karuvalli Pathikkal in Bengaluru)

((Nishara.KaruvalliPathikkal@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2630;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.