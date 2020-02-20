US Markets

Newmont adjusted profit jumps on higher output, gold prices

Contributor
Nishara Karuvalli Pathikkal Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Reuters

Newmont Corp said on Thursday quarterly adjusted profit almost doubled, as the world's largest gold miner benefited from stronger bullion prices and higher output.

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Newmont Corp NEM.N said on Thursday quarterly adjusted profit almost doubled, as the world's largest gold miner benefited from stronger bullion prices and higher output.

Newmont said adjusted profit rose to $410 million, or 50 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $214 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.

Attributable gold production rose 27% to 1.83 million ounces and average realized gold prices jumped to $1,478 per ounce from $1,233 last year.

(Reporting by Nishara Karuvalli Pathikkal in Bengaluru)

((Nishara.KaruvalliPathikkal@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2630;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular