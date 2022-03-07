Newmont About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (NEM)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/9/22, Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.55, payable on 3/24/22. As a percentage of NEM's recent stock price of $73.57, this dividend works out to approximately 0.75%, so look for shares of Newmont Corp to trade 0.75% lower — all else being equal — when NEM shares open for trading on 3/9/22.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from NEM is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.99% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of NEM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NEM's low point in its 52 week range is $52.60 per share, with $75.31 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $73.76.

In Monday trading, Newmont Corp shares are currently down about 1% on the day.

