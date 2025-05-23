Newmont About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (NEM)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/27/25, Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.25, payable on 6/20/25. As a percentage of NEM's recent stock price of $52.66, this dividend works out to approximately 0.47%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from NEM is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.90% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of NEM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NEM's low point in its 52 week range is $36.86 per share, with $58.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.09.

In Friday trading, Newmont Corp shares are currently trading flat on the day.

