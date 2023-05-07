NewMed starts drilling with partners at Aphrodite gas field off Cyprus

Adds well detail, background

JERUSALEM, May 7 (Reuters) - NewMed Energy NWMDp.TA, Chevron CVX.N and Shell SHEL.L have begun drilling an appraisal well at the Aphrodite natural gas field offshore Cyprus, Israel-based NewMed said on Sunday.

Aphrodite, discovered over a decade ago in the eastern Mediterranean near Israel's huge Leviathan field that is already producing gas for NewMed and Chevron, holds an estimated 124 billion cubic meters of gas.

The drilling is meant to confirm the estimates and then be used as a production well once development is complete, NewMed said, adding it would last three months.

"Global demand for natural gas is increasing and a large reservoir like Aphrodite can help meet the demand," said chief executive Yossi Abu.

Israel and Egypt last year signed a deal with the European Union to boost natural gas exports as a way to help Europe replace Russian energy imports.

NewMed has a 30% stake in the field, located about 170 km from Limassol. Chevron and Shell each hold a 35% share.

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Steven Scheer and Mike Harrison)

