NewMed Energy's planned floating LNG terminal to have 7 bcm capacity, says CEO

By Sarah El Safty

CAIRO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - A floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal that NewMed Energy NWMDp.TA aims to develop will have an annual capacity of 7 billion cubic metres (bcm) based on initial plans, the chief executive of the Israel-based company said on Tuesday.

The multi-billion dollar terminal, for which an investment decision is expected next year, could significantly boost East Mediterranean gas exports to Europe, NewMed Chief Executive Yossi Abu told Reuters on the sidelines of an energy conference in Cairo.

The terminal will be built close to the platform of Israel's Leviathan gas field, Abu added.

NewMed partners with Chevron Corp CVX.N and Ratio Energies RATIp.TA in the Leviathan gas field, which supplies gas to Israel, Jordan and Egypt through a network of pipelines.

Production from the field would rise to 14 bcm from 12 bcm within two years, with most of the additional output going to Egypt, Abu said.

Egypt exports gas to Europe through two liquefaction plants on its north coast.

Last year, Israel signed a memorandum of understanding with Egypt and the European Union to raise exports to Europe as the bloc seeks to diversify away from Russian gas, which could help secure backing for the floating LNG terminal off Israel.

"This is a project for which I think there's a lot of focus and EU support, and we're seeing all theglobal marketreally support this project," Abu said.

However, the location of a floating terminal near the Leviathan platform, which is about 10 km from the shore, could raise environmental concerns.

Activists and municipalities near the platform campaigned unsuccessfully for it to be built farther at sea.

The East Mediterranean Gas Co pipeline that carries gas from Israel to Egypt was being expanded to a capacity of 8 bcm from 5 bcm, and a could further boost flows within two years, Abu said.

(Additional reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Aidan.Lewis@tr.com; +20-1001174410))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.