NewMarket's (NYSE:NEU) Dividend Will Be $2.10

The board of NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $2.10 per share on the 3rd of October. This makes the dividend yield 2.8%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

NewMarket's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Based on the last dividend, NewMarket is earning enough to cover the payment, but then it makes up 361% of cash flows. This signals that the company is more focused on returning cash flow to shareholders, but it could mean that the dividend is exposed to cuts in the future.

EPS is set to fall by 1.1% over the next 12 months if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 46%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future. NYSE:NEU Historic Dividend August 21st 2022

NewMarket Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from $3.00 total annually to $8.40. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 11% over that duration. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Unfortunately, NewMarket's earnings per share has been essentially flat over the past five years, which means the dividend may not be increased each year.

In Summary

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. While the low payout ratio is redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for NewMarket (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

