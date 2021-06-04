NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Will Pay A Dividend Of US$1.90

NewMarket Corporation's (NYSE:NEU) investors are due to receive a payment of US$1.90 per share on 1st of July. The dividend yield will be 2.2% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

NewMarket's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. However, prior to this announcement, NewMarket's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 3.6% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 34% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

NewMarket Has A Solid Track Record

NYSE:NEU Historic Dividend June 4th 2021

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$1.50 in 2011, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$7.60. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 18% a year over that time. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. However, NewMarket has only grown its earnings per share at 3.6% per annum over the past five years. If NewMarket is struggling to find viable investments, it always has the option to increase its payout ratio to pay more to shareholders.

NewMarket Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think NewMarket might even raise payments in the future. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for NewMarket that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

