NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. In light of that, when we looked at NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on NewMarket is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = US$324m ÷ (US$2.4b - US$391m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Thus, NewMarket has an ROCE of 16%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 11% generated by the Chemicals industry.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for NewMarket's ROCE against it's prior returns.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

When we looked at the ROCE trend at NewMarket, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 32% over the last five years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Key Takeaway

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for NewMarket. However, total returns to shareholders over the last five years have been flat, which could indicate these growth trends potentially aren't accounted for yet by investors. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

NewMarket does have some risks though.

While NewMarket may not currently earn the highest returns, there are other companies that currently earn higher returns on equity.

