NewMarket (NEU) Declares $2.25 Dividend

NewMarket said on April 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $2.25 per share ($9.00 annualized). Previously, the company paid $2.10 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on July 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $395.52 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.28%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.08%, the lowest has been 1.53%, and the highest has been 2.91%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.39 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.50 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.11%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 542 funds or institutions reporting positions in NewMarket. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 4.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NEU is 0.15%, an increase of 11.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.89% to 7,099K shares. The put/call ratio of NEU is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 977K shares representing 10.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 989K shares, representing a decrease of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEU by 2.60% over the last quarter.

London Co Of Virginia holds 676K shares representing 6.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 693K shares, representing a decrease of 2.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEU by 6.02% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 383K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 362K shares, representing an increase of 5.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEU by 20.53% over the last quarter.

TMCPX - TOUCHSTONE MID CAP FUND Class Y holds 304K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 309K shares, representing a decrease of 1.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEU by 3.12% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 302K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 261K shares, representing an increase of 13.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEU by 9.88% over the last quarter.

NewMarket Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NewMarket Corporation through its subsidiaries, Afton Chemical Corporation and Ethyl Corporation, develops, manufactures, blends, and delivers chemical additives that enhance the performance of petroleum products. From custom-formulated additive packages to market-general additives, the NewMarket family of companies provides the world with the technology to make engines run smoother, machines last longer, and fuels burn cleaner.

