NewMarket Corporation (NEU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

NewMarket Corporation (NEU) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.9 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NEU prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that NEU has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $366.11, the dividend yield is 2.08%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NEU was $366.11, representing a -27.53% decrease from the 52 week high of $505.16 and a 20.17% increase over the 52 week low of $304.65.

NEU is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD). NEU's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $20.26.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NEU Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NEU through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NEU as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XMLV with an increase of 3.43% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NEU at 1.52%.

