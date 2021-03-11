NewMarket Corporation (NEU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

NewMarket Corporation (NEU) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.9 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NEU prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that NEU has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of NEU was $395.66, representing a -13.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $458.51 and a 29.87% increase over the 52 week low of $304.65.

NEU is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD). NEU's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $24.61.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NEU Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NEU through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NEU as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XMLV with an increase of 17.81% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NEU at 1.48%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.