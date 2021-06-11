NewMarket Corporation (NEU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

NewMarket Corporation (NEU) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.9 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NEU prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that NEU has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $335.77, the dividend yield is 2.26%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NEU was $335.77, representing a -22.37% decrease from the 52 week high of $432.55 and a 1.13% increase over the 52 week low of $332.02.

NEU is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD). NEU's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $23.32.

Interested in gaining exposure to NEU through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NEU as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NEU).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXZ with an increase of 20% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NEU at 3.71%.

